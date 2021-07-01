Fort L.P. Purchases 350 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fort L.P. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $644.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $609.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.80 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

