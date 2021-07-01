Fort L.P. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

