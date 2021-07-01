Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $229.52 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

