Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $4.80 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after purchasing an additional 994,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 698,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 409,740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 409,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.