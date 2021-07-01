Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 58,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,901,000 after acquiring an additional 183,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $65.82 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

