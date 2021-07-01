Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 50,027 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,944. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.