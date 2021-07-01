Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVVTY. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.46. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

