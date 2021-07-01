Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVVTY. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.46. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Analyst Recommendations for Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.