6,649 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

NYSE:LMT opened at $378.91 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

