Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $919.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $566.21 and a 1 year high of $926.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $855.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

