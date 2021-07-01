APG Asset Management N.V. Has $157.18 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.07% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $157,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $41,740,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,612. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.