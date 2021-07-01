APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301,908 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $142,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Moody’s by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Moody’s by 2,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Moody’s by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock worth $3,004,316. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $362.48. 1,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,286. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

