Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,636 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.50% of Motorola Solutions worth $135,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.85. 572,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $217.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.