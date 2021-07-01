Fort L.P. Sells 1,310 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $910,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.