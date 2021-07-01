Fort L.P. Buys 712 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fort L.P. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 25.9% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.10 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.