Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

EQIX opened at $802.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.