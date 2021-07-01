Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of UDR opened at $48.98 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.