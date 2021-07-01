Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,515 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,983,000 after buying an additional 181,862 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,152,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

NYSE:ESS opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.62. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

