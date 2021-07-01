Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Atlas reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATCO. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 51.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 117,333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 252.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth $2,280,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 535.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 156,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.