CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,247,000 after buying an additional 113,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.22.

NYSE PSA opened at $300.69 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $305.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.47. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.