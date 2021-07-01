Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.