Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 9,057 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SCHO opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

