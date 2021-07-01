Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Agenus reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.37. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Agenus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

