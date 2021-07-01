Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Macy’s worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 237,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 181,073 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $14,120,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 246.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 405,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 288,532 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

