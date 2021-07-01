The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 234,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,949 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

