Fort L.P. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Fort L.P. increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $6,433,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $244.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.03. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.96 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $719,548. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

