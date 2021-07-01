Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 247.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,249,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $243.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

