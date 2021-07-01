Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

Shares of REG opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

