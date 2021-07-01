CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 39,178 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,178 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

