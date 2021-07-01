CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,715 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD opened at $126.60 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

