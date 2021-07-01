XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Slack Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 122,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Slack Technologies by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 488,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

