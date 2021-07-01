Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

