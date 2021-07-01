First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in 2U were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 2U by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 107,924 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU opened at $41.67 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

