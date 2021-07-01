XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $686,073. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

