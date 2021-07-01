28,982 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $39.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

