XTX Topco Ltd Invests $389,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $7,900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 143,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

NYSE NET opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

