XTX Topco Ltd Invests $406,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUMC opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

