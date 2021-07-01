XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,959 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $61.72 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $879,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 654,822 shares worth $39,655,803. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.