Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Illumina by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,630. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $473.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.78.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

