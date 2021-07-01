773 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Chubb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.56.

Shares of CB stock opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.98. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

