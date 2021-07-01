Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $777,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

