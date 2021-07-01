Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

ENR stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.19 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

