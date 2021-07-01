Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

