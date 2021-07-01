Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in June

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SPXSY opened at $98.00 on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $76.55 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.