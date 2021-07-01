RSK Smart Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $103,682.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $33,750.58 or 0.99879303 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $68.13 million and approximately $103,682.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001746 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,019 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

