Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Increases By 75.0%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTOY opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

