Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Trimmed by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

