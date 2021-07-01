Credit Suisse AG Has $21.27 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

