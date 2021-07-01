Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bunge were worth $27,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $6,756,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bunge by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bunge by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bunge by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NYSE BG opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

