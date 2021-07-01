Unifty (NIF) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.13 or 0.00068450 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00141799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00171586 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,838.75 or 1.00140237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002902 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,626 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

