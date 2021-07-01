botXcoin (BOTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,399.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $375.19 million and approximately $23,399.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About botXcoin

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

